Truck crashes into Orlando apartment building

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 14-year-old was injured Friday afternoon when a pickup truck crashed through an Orlando apartment building, according to the police department.
The Orlando Police Department said the crash happened at 1:25 p.m. when an elderly man driving the truck lost control and struck the building. Officers said the 14-year-old was one of two people inside the apartment at the time of the crash.
Video shows a gaping hole where the truck crashed into the building, located in the 5800 block of Curry Ford Road.
Police said the 14-year-old was transported with minor injuries.
The Orlando Fire Department said the driver was transported “as a precaution.”
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.