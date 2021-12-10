78º

Truck crashes into Orlando apartment building

14-year-old injured when pickup truck crashes through Orlando apartment building, police say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 14-year-old was injured Friday afternoon when a pickup truck crashed through an Orlando apartment building, according to the police department.

The Orlando Police Department said the crash happened at 1:25 p.m. when an elderly man driving the truck lost control and struck the building. Officers said the 14-year-old was one of two people inside the apartment at the time of the crash.

Sky 6 video shows a gaping hole where the vehicle crashed into it. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Video shows a gaping hole where the truck crashed into the building, located in the 5800 block of Curry Ford Road.

Police said the 14-year-old was transported with minor injuries.

The Orlando Fire Department said the driver was transported “as a precaution.”

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

