Orlando mayor to give State of Downtown address

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will present his State of Downtown address at Exploria Stadium in the city’s Parramore neighborhood.

The event is set for 3:30 p.m. Monday at at 655 W. Church St.

[TRENDING: Couple nearly speeds into crowd at Christmas parade in Winter Garden, police say | Omicron variant detected in Altamonte Springs sewer area | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

This year’s State of Downtown address will be held in a town hall-style format, allowing attendees to ask questions of the mayor, according to a news release.

Ad

The mayor will also address the efforts to revitalize downtown Orlando, as well as “plans and advancements for development in the area, economic competitiveness and small business assistance, amenities for everyone, addressing the challenges of housing and helping the homeless, and furthering opportunity through expansions in mobility options,” the release reads.