Certified nursing assistant, 72, accused of sexually abusing DeBary patient with dementia, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A certified nursing assistant is accused of sexually abusing a patient with dementia at a DeBary rehab facility, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Roger Pratt, 72, was charged on Wednesday with sexual battery after a staff member reported seeing Pratt abusing a patient at DeBary Health & Rehab on N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard, allegedly kissing the victim twice with the curtain closed around the bed.

According to a report, Pratt told administration personnel that he did kiss the patient “but noted he kisses a lot of his patients as he did not think much of the behavior.”

Deputies said the victim was interviewed and confirmed they were a patient of Pratt’s but could not recall the incident, which happened a few hours prior.

The sheriff’s office said Pratt denied allegations of sexual abuse and was taken to the Volusia County jail where he was released on $15,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone concerned about potential victims is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 386-668-3830.