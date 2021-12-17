74º

Broken water main in Casselberry may lead to boil water notice, officials say

Water to be shut off in Ridge Drive area, Casselberry Public Works says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

A water main break on Ridge Street in Casselberry, photographed on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Seminole County Fire Department)

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A water main break reported in Casselberry Friday could lead to a boil water notice in the area, officials said.

Crews with the Seminole County Fire Department and Casselberry Public Works responded to the scene around 8 a.m. on Ridge Drive.

The public works department was in the process of shutting water off to the area by 8:16 a.m., firefighters tweeted.

