Broken water main in Casselberry may lead to boil water notice, officials say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A water main break reported in Casselberry Friday could lead to a boil water notice in the area, officials said.
Crews with the Seminole County Fire Department and Casselberry Public Works responded to the scene around 8 a.m. on Ridge Drive.
The public works department was in the process of shutting water off to the area by 8:16 a.m., firefighters tweeted.
This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for the latest updates.
SCFD Battalion 2 and crew on scene this morning for water main break in Casselberry on Ridge Drive. Casselberry Public Works in process of shutting water off in area. Stay tuned as most likely boil water notice.