Broken water main in Casselberry may lead to boil water notice, officials say

A water main break on Ridge Street in Casselberry, photographed on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A water main break reported in Casselberry Friday could lead to a boil water notice in the area, officials said.

Crews with the Seminole County Fire Department and Casselberry Public Works responded to the scene around 8 a.m. on Ridge Drive.

[TRENDING: Here’s how the new I-4 express toll lanes work | Florida lawmakers ask Gov. DeSantis to declare a state of emergency on housing | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The public works department was in the process of shutting water off to the area by 8:16 a.m., firefighters tweeted.

Ad

This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for the latest updates.