Northbound lanes of S.R. 429 closed near Winter Garden

FDOT sites ‘police activity’ for closure

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – All northbound lanes of State Road 429 are closed from the Florida Turnpike interchange south to State Road 535, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

It is not clear what is causing the closure, the FDOT website only sites “police activity.”

Video from an FDOT traffic camera shows Florida Highway Patrol cruisers and fire trucks on the scene, but there are no obvious signs of a crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

