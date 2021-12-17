80º

Local News

WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: Osceola sheriff discusses arrest of 7 people in woman’s death

Mother of victim will also be attending, deputies say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Osceola County, Crime
Osceola County Sheriff's Office image (WKMG 2021)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez will discuss the arrest of seven people in connection with a woman’s death during a news conference Friday afternoon.

The news conference will be held at 4 p.m. in the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office media room.

Michelle Rodriguez, the mother of victim Danilee Hernandez, will also speak, a release said.

Details of the woman’s death has not been released.

You can watch the news briefing live in the media player above.

