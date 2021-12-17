WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: Osceola sheriff discusses arrest of 7 people in woman’s death

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez will discuss the arrest of seven people in connection with a woman’s death during a news conference Friday afternoon.

The news conference will be held at 4 p.m. in the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office media room.

[TRENDING: Here’s how the new I-4 express toll lanes work | Florida lawmakers ask Gov. DeSantis to declare a state of emergency on housing | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Michelle Rodriguez, the mother of victim Danilee Hernandez, will also speak, a release said.

Ad

Details of the woman’s death has not been released.

You can watch the news briefing live in the media player above.