Florida gas prices continue to drop as year-end holidays approach

A motorist prepares to pump gas Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Portland, Maine. President Joe Biden committed the United States to cutting emissions by up to 52% by 2030 at a virtual Earth Day summit. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ORLANDO, Fla. – New numbers released overnight show gas prices are on the way down.

According to AAA, prices in Florida are averaging $3.23 per gallon, down about 3 cents from last week and 12 cents since Thanksgiving. The price is also lower than the national average, which is now $3.31 a gallon.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The decline is due to a drop in crude oil, according to AAA, though experts say holiday travelers will still be paying about a $1 more per gallon this year than they did last year.

“Even still, after many decided to stay home and play it safe last year, it appears that higher gas prices will not be a big deterrent. AAA forecasts a strong 28% rebound in road trips compared to last year,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release.

Ad

Travel experts are anticipating an increase in 1.5 million Florida travelers starting Thursday through Jan. 2 compared to last year for the year-end holidays.

Nationwide, AAA says more than 109 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more. AAA estimates more than 100 million will travel on the roads and more than 6 million will fly to their destinations.