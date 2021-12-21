Crayola Experience debuts all-new animated theater show

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Crayola Experience is set to debut an all-new animated theater attraction this week.

The show being called “Chaos & Creativity” features two all-new Periwinkle and Cat.

“Join our crayons behind the scenes at the Crayola Experience Command Central where our new intern Periwinkle ‘Perry’ finds himself running the show. See the antics he gets caught up in as he makes a new friend and gains confidence in himself,” leaders described in a news release.

Crayola Experience Debuts Crayola’s First Fully Animated Theater Show Attraction (Crayola Experience)

This will be Crayola’s first fully animated crayon character theater show.

The show is free with general admission.

The Crayola Experience is in the final weeks of its Colorful Christmas event.

Colorful Christmas runs through Jan. 3 (Crayola Experience)

Guests can step inside a larger-than-life snow globe, listen to life-sized holiday animatronic characters, join in on a colorful scavenger hunt, and enjoy holiday songs, craft unique gifts and so much more.

Ad

The event runs through Jan. 3.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.