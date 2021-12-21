65º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man shot, critically wounded at Avisa Lakes apartments in Orange County

Deputies say victim taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was shot and critically injured late Monday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at the Avisa Lakes apartment homes off Chickasaw Trail near State Road 408.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot by someone in front of one of the apartment buildings and suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

The shooter drove away and has not been located.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email