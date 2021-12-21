Man shot, critically wounded at Avisa Lakes apartments in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was shot and critically injured late Monday at an Orange County apartment complex, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at the Avisa Lakes apartment homes off Chickasaw Trail near State Road 408.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man was shot by someone in front of one of the apartment buildings and suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

The shooter drove away and has not been located.

An investigation is ongoing.