Reward offered to help find person who shot, killed man in Orlando

Crimeline offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Brice Johnson was shot and killed in the 1600 block of 33rd St. in Orlando on Dec. 17 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A reward is now being offered to help find whomever shot and killed a man in Orlando Friday.

Crimeline is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest stemming from the death of Brice Johnson, pictured above.

Police said Johnson was shot in the 1600 block of 33rd St. on Dec. 17. The victim was rushed to the hospital but did not survive, officers said.

So far, no information about what led up to the shooting has been released.

Anyone who knows something about Johnson’s death is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

