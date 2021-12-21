Orlando panel OKs apartment complex for Parliament House property

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Municipal Planning Board has approved plans to build apartments on the land that once housed the iconic Parliament House along North Orange Blossom Trail.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Pinnacle Communities answered questions about the multi-level apartment complex consisting of more than 300 units.

Some of the units would line Rock Lake, which sits to the west of Orange Blossom Trail.

Renderings from Pinnacle Communities show the apartments proposed for the former Parliament House site in Orlando. (Courtesy: City of Orlando) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The plans show the complex would take up the land that Parliament House used to sit on, as well as the parking lot and adjoining parking lot to the south.

Parliament House – a popular gathering spot for the area’s LGBTQ community and its allies – was torn down earlier this year.

Crews are currently working to reopen the dance club at a location on South Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the planning board gave the plan a unanimous approval after adding a recommendation to classify 10% of the units as affordable housing.

The proposal will next go in front of the Orlando City Council for a vote on final approval Jan. 24.