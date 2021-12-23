56º

LIVE

Local News

Woman killed in fiery freak accident while pumping gas in Florida

Crash causes pump to overturn onto woman, sparking fire

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Florida, Palm Harbor, Pinellas County, Strange Florida

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A woman was killed in a fire at a gas station Wednesday in Palm Harbor, authorities said.

The victim was putting gas in her car when another driver backed into the pump, causing it to overturn and trap the woman against her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Authorities said that fumes from the gasoline sparked a large fire that needed crews from several different departments to extinguish.

The woman died in the fire, officials said. Her name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email