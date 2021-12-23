Woman killed in fiery freak accident while pumping gas in Florida

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A woman was killed in a fire at a gas station Wednesday in Palm Harbor, authorities said.

The victim was putting gas in her car when another driver backed into the pump, causing it to overturn and trap the woman against her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials.

Authorities said that fumes from the gasoline sparked a large fire that needed crews from several different departments to extinguish.

The woman died in the fire, officials said. Her name has not been released.

