ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out at an Orange County home early Thursday, according to officials.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said firefighters arrived to the home on Jemond Court near Apopka Vineland and Old Winter Garden roads just before 3:20 a.m.

According to a release, officials said flames were seen coming from a bedroom and the fire was put out shortly after.

There were no injuries reported and everyone in the home was evacuated.