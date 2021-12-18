Heavy fire at community clubhouse in Edgewater under control within minutes, officials say

‘Heavy’ fire at Edgewater community clubhouse put out within minutes, firefighters say. Captured Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

EDGEWATER, Fla. – Crews with the City of Edgewater Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched early Saturday morning to a large fire at a community clubhouse that they dealt with in a matter of minutes, a city spokesperson said.

The call came in at 1:09 a.m. with crews on scene in the Edgewater Landings subdivision by 1:14 a.m., calling the fire under control at 1:28 a.m., according to a news release.

According to a Facebook post, the City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department and the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association helped to “aggressively stop the fire.”

No injuries were reported in the incident, and officials said the fire is estimated to have caused $500,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Edgewater Fire Marshal, the department said.