Orange County reopens COVID-19 testing site at Econ Soccer Complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It was a busy start at the Econ Soccer Complex COVID-19 testing site, which reopened Monday morning amid the rise in coronavirus cases across Central Florida.

Maria Armato-Barone made it in line right after 7 a.m.

“I’m happy I got here as early as I did because it’s really hard to find testing anywhere right now,” she said.

The 26-year-old said she’s been in quarantine for the last ten days and tried getting a test at Barnett Park on Sunday but the site reached capacity.

“It’s crazy to see how long it’s been. Looking at two years back and (we are) still not back to normal Christmases or back to normal holidays,” she said.

Nanette Cruz made the line outside Econ Soccer Complex early Monday morning as well.

“I live near here so I was glad that I saw it on the news last night that this opened up,” Cruz said.

Orange County workers said Barnett Park has been hitting capacity during the holiday season which is why they decided to reopen the testing site at the Econ Soccer Complex which closed in October.

The site is set to offer free PCR and Rapid COVID-19 tests seven days a week.

“As for a test, there is no shortage of supply. The county has been doing this since April 2020 and we’ve been able to see our numbers throughout over a year, so in terms of supply, we have plenty. There’s no shortage of that. You’re not going to have to worry about supply,” said Delisa Craig, testing site manager with Orange County.

Both testing sites at Barnett Park and Econ Soccer Complex will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 due to the New Year Holiday.