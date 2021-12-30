Pedestrian hit, killed after SunRail accident in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon after an accident involving a train in Orlando, according to the police department.

Police said the incident occurred at Jefferson Street and Gertrude Avenue when a southbound SunRail train struck a pedestrian on the railroad tracks.

The incident occurred around 4:19 p.m. north of the Lynx SunRail station, a Florida Department of Transportation representative said in a statement.

Of the 35 passengers and unknown number of crew members on board, no injuries were reported, the statement read.

The victim, who has not been identified yet, later died at the hospital, officers said.

Washington and Jefferson streets are currently closed in both directions.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, police said.

The FDOT representative said all trains were delayed 30 to 60 minutes. For updates on train service, check SunRail.com.

No further information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.