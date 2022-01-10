Mother of missing Brevard boys, since found safe, accused of child neglect, police say

Dana Kanter, 40, was booked in the Brevard County jail on Saturday.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Bay mother is facing child neglect charges after waiting several hours to report her two children missing on Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Palm Bay police said they arrested Dana Kanter, 40, on Saturday after learning she waited eight hours to report her boys, ages 10 and 11, missing.

[TRENDING: Bob Saget, ‘America’s Dad,’ found dead in Orlando hotel | Has omicron already peaked in Florida? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The affidavit shows Kanter had not seen the boys since 7 a.m. Friday. When pressed, she couldn’t provide any insight as to where they frequently visit but did say the two attended Jupiter Elementary.

According to police, Kanter also said one of the boys was in the process of being diagnosed with autism.

The boys were eventually found around 9:57 a.m. Saturday after the issuing of a missing persons alert and an hours-long search involving Brevard County Sheriff’s Office tactical air response team and dogs, officers said.

The pair were located “riding bicycles near the canal located just west of Hillock (Avenue), a significant distance from their residence,” the affidavit reads.

According to police, Kanter “failed to provide the children with the proper care and supervision necessary to maintain a healthy child’s physical and mental health.”

Kanter faces child neglect charges and is currently held in Brevard County jail on a $20,000 bond.

Ad

She previously faced child neglect charges in 2017, according to the Brevard County bookings website.