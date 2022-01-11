Kissimmee police searching for missing 64-year-old woman

Ana Prats was last seen on January 9

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee police are searching for a woman last seen on Sunday.

Ana Prats, 64, was last seen leaving her Kissimmee home in a white Chevy Express van with Florida tag DSYY59.

Police say Prats was wearing a colorful shirt, blue pants, silver jewelry, and a blue or green colored head wrap.

If you have seen Ana Prats, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement.