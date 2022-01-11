Kissimmee police searching for missing 64-year-old woman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee police are searching for a woman last seen on Sunday.
Ana Prats, 64, was last seen leaving her Kissimmee home in a white Chevy Express van with Florida tag DSYY59.
[TRENDING: Expert says 80% of Floridians will have had COVID by end of omicron wave | News 6 investigation prompts arrest over fraudulent deeds | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Police say Prats was wearing a colorful shirt, blue pants, silver jewelry, and a blue or green colored head wrap.
If you have seen Ana Prats, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement.
Have you seen this woman? 64-year-old Ana Prats was last seen on 1/9 leaving her home in a white Chevy Express van with FL tag DSYY59. She was last seen wearing a colorful shirt, blue pants, silver chains, bracelets, and rings with a blue or green colored head wrap. pic.twitter.com/k1NBv6EVZD— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) January 11, 2022