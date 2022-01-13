WATCH LIVE at 10:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday morning in Panama City.

The governor will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle at Panama City City Hall. The event is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. EST. News 6 will stream their remarks live at the top of this story when it begins.

It is unknown what DeSantis will be addressing.

The news conference comes a day after the governor visited southwest Florida to award $16.8 million to Bonita Springs for repairs to the city’s stormwater infrastructure.