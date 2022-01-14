17-year-old woman shot, killed by boyfriend after argument, report shows

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl stemmed from an argument with her boyfriend, who was arrested in her death, according to new details released Thursday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Shanaya Charles was found with a gunshot wound at Castilian Apartments off Holden Avenue in Orlando just after 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Charles was taken to the hospital where she later died, according to deputies.

Authorities on Thursday arrested 18-year-old Michael Necy in connection with the fatal shooting. Deputies said they were told by an anonymous source that Necy, who was Charles’ boyfriend, shot her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Residents in nearby apartments told deputies they heard an argument before the deadly shooting. Officials were able to identify Necy through his Instagram account when neighbors provided his username.

According to the affidavit, Necy was on probation until February in connection with a burglary. Deputies found he violated his probation when they responded to his residence on Saturday and he was not there after his curfew.

Deputies arrested him for violating his probation and questioned him about the death of Charles. Officials said Necy initially claimed she was an ex-girlfriend and they had broken up because she was spending time with other men. According to the affidavit, he also mentioned Charles would stay at his residence with him “periodically but was also staying with other men and dating other men.”

“Who want to share a [expletive] with the world?” Necy said, according to the report.

When authorities told Necy he was heard in an argument with Charles before the shooting, he said he wanted to “start over again” and they should ignore the initial story he told deputies. According to the report, Necy said Charles gave him a gun and “discussed how the gun trigger was sensitive.” He then demonstrated how the gun was pointed at Charles and when she grabbed it, it fired once, the report stated.

Deputies said he told them he called 911 after the shooting to report a girl was shot but did not leave any more information.

Necy is currently booked in Orange County jail without bond and faces a second-degree murder charge.