The Ocala Police Department is seeking a man that went missing on Sunday afternoon.

Police are looking for Robert Beckwith, 54, who they said went missing around 2 p.m. from his home at 3741 Northeast 22nd Avenue.

Beckwith has medical conditions that require medication, which he has not taken in two days and doesn’t have with him, according to police.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call 911.