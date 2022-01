OCALA, Fla. – A 4-year-old boy was shot Monday night in Ocala, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Southeast 28th Place.

Ocala police said the boy is expected to survive, but few other details have been released.

Police said there’s no threat to the community and investigators are working to determine if the shooting was an accident.