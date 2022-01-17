Man slashed, carjacked victim before leading Orange County detectives to body, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday on allegations of slashing and carjacking a victim in Orange County before he admitted to killing another person in an unrelated case, sheriff’s officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced that Alexander Acs was arrested on first-degree murder charges and is expected to face robbery and carjacking charges, too.

According to officials, deputies were called around 10 a.m. Sunday to an armed carjacking at Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard near Orlando. Deputies said the culprit, later identified as Acs, slashed the victim with a box cutter and stole the victim’s car.

The victim, whose name, age and gender have not been released, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

During an investigation, sheriff’s officials said deputies located and arrested Acs, who was taken to the sheriff’s office. Detectives interviewed Acs and he confessed to the carjacking and also revealed that he had killed someone last week, according to authorities.

Acs led detectives to the 4400 block of S. Rio Grande Ave., where the body of a homicide victim was discovered, officials said. The homicide victim has not yet been identified.

Acs was booked into the Orange County Jail early Monday morning. Online court records show that Acs served time for a 2011 charge of domestic violence. He was released from prison in June.

No other details have been released. Check back for updates.