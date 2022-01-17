Brevard deputies identify man killed in Mims shooting

Ashton Geiger, 30, died at the scene of the fatal shooting in Mims.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard deputies identified the victim of a Saturday shooting incident in Mims.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Ashton Geiger, of Mims, died at the scene of the shooting on Gray Lane shortly before 3 p.m.

Deputies arrived after receiving a 911 call a person had been shot. They later learned a second victim had been shuttled from the scene to a local hospital as well.

No details about the second victim have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

Deputies urge anyone with information on this death investigation to call Agent Vince Bustillo of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or the anonymous CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).