One man was killed and another man hospitalized following a shooting in Mims on Saturday afternoon, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident happened on Gray Lane shortly before 3 p.m.

After arriving at he scene, deputies said they found one man dead, while another was taken to the hospital, where he currently is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to to call 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.