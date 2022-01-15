Mims man, 78, dies after suffering medical event while driving, troopers say

HIDDEN LAKES, Fla. – A 78-year-old Mims man died Saturday morning after he suffered a medical event while driving through a residential Brevard County area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Following the onset of the medical event at 5:23 a.m., as the man drove north on Hog Valley Road in Hidden Lakes, his car left the roadway and came to rest against several bushes, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger was uninjured, according to a news release.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.