Monoclonal antibody sites opening in Melbourne, Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two Brevard County cities are joining the list of Florida sites offering monoclonal antibody treatments on Wednesday, OMNI Healthcare announced.

The health care provider will administer the treatments at its Melbourne and Titusville offices, located at 1344 S. Apollo Blvd. Suite 303 and 845 Century Medical Drive Suite B respectively.

[TRENDING: US airlines warn of ‘catastrophic’ halt to air traffic | Brother of high-profile missing Florida woman disappears | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The Melbourne location will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Titusville location will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Those interested in receiving the treatment will be required to provide a positive COVID-19 test result and must have symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

OMNI Healthcare workers will screen patients prior to the appointment via phone to ensure the criteria are met.

This comes after five new monoclonal antibody treatment sites opened across the state on Monday, including one in Altamonte Springs.

While the efficacy of these treatments was called into question with the rise of omicron, OMNI Healthcare officials said the treatment is designed to “limit the amount of virus within your body,” lessen symptoms and “decrease the likelihood of a hospital stay.”

Ad

Officials recommended the treatment for people who are high-risk and vulnerable to serious symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19 and are symptomatic for 10 days or less.

News 6 also spoke with EMS Medical Director Dr. Todd Husty on Monday to discuss how the monoclonal treatments have been working since December.

“The studies that came out in December was that it was only effective 30% of the time, we’re all convinced that it’s well over 50% of the time,” Husty said.

However, AdventHealth Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Vincent Hsu said in a briefing in early January, that antibodies like Regeneron do not work as well to combat omicron.

Husty said patients should consult with their doctors to determine if the treatment is needed.

For more information on the Brevard County sites, call the Melbourne office at 321-727-3495 or the Titusville office at 321-529-6202.

All locations currently operating can be found on the Florida Department of Health’s website.