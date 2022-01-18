Political analyst takes a closer look at Florida’s 2022 legislative session

Lawmakers are busy in Tallahassee focusing on everything from COVID-19 to what kids learn in the classroom.

With a governor facing an election year and a divided state, the newly started legislative session is bound to be interesting.

In the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate hosts Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden talk with University of Central Florida History professor and News 6 Political Analyst Dr. Jim Clark about some of the biggest issues lawmakers will be considering.

Clark said this year’s session will focus largely on what Gov. Ron Desantis wants to get done. Clark added that DeSantis’ focus will be on reinvigorating his base.

Long term, Clark said what happens during this session could set up the governor for a presidential run in the next two years.

One of the big issues focuses on abortion and a proposed bill to ban the procedure in most instances after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Other bills focus on hiring more police officers, and overhauling testing in Florida’s schools.

Hear what Clark had to say about all the big issues on the latest Florida’s Fourth Estate podcast.

