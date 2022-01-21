Carnival Cruise Line plans to pilot new COVID tool for passengers at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Carnival Cruise Line is adding a new COVID-19 protocol to its sailings and the company plans to use Port Canaveral to test it out.

Carnival announced it plans to begin using VeriFLY for its passengers. The program, which is widely used in the airline industry, allows passengers to upload their proof of vaccination and testing information so that it can be verified in advance of the sailing, according to Carnival.

The goal, according to the company, is to streamline the boarding process for guests.

The company plans to test VeriFLY starting Saturday with guests boarding the Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral.

“Once the pilot at Port Canaveral is complete, Carnival intends to move quickly to implement the solution across its fleet,” the company said in a news release.

Carnival added it is finalizing plans to expand in-terminal testing capabilities for vaccinated guests prior to embarkation, specifically for short itineraries of three to four days.

The company said it plans to follow its current COVID-19 protocols for the foreseeable future. However, the company said it would be issuing more details on its operations “for February and beyond” in the coming days, but did not elaborate and what that means.