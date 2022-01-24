More than 85% of Port Canaveral cruise passengers used new COVID tool in successful pilot, Carnival says

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – A new COVID tool tested over the week on a Carnival cruise was “a success,” as more than 85% of passengers took part in the pilot, according to Carnival Cruise Line.

The cruise line announced Friday it would begin using VeriFLY, a program widely used in the airline industry that allows passengers to upload their proof of vaccination and testing information to verify it before sailing. The goal, according to the company, is to streamline the boarding process for guests.

The passengers aboard the Mardi Gras were the first to use the program.

“Out of nearly 2000 guests who opened the email invitation, more than 85 percent affirmatively responded by downloading the VeriFLY app, which allows them to upload their vaccination status, testing results and other related data,” the cruise line said.

Carnival officials said the process helped cut health-screening time in half and speeding up the check-in process.

The cruise line said they would be conducting more pilots “on an invitation, voluntary basis” for other ships in the U.S.