Man arrested, accused of raping Lake County student faces multiple charges, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. – Lake County deputies located and arrested a man accused of raping an 18-year-old high school student at a Clermont apartment complex.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 when the woman, who attends East Ridge High School, was walking to the bus stop, deputies said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman passed the suspect, 18-year-old Brian Terick Wilkerson III, on the sidewalk of the Carrington at Four Corners complex when he placed his hand over her mouth and dragged her into the hallway and onto the third floor of Building 15.

Wilkerson then forced himself on her and raped her, the affidavit shows.

Surveillance videos and subsequent 911 calls from two other victims referencing the same suspect described by the 18-year-old woman led to the identification of Wilkerson and his vehicle.

According to detectives, another woman was in building 13 of the same complex around 8:50 p.m. when Wilkerson came up behind her, covered her mouth and ran off when she screamed.

A third victim on the opposite side of the complex then told investigators Wilkerson ran toward her, ready to attack when she got home from work at around 9:22 p.m. She screamed and he ran away.

Investigators said Wilkerson also was observed “shadowing females” throughout the apartment complex.

Another Lake County student was attacked this week, preceding an incident in which a Umatilla High School student was sexually assaulted.

According to deputies, Wilkerson, who confessed to the three separate incidents at the apartment complex, is facing sexual battery, kidnapping and false imprisonment charges. He is currently being held on a $45,000 bond.

Possible additional charges are pending.

