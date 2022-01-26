Couple steals 13 gold rings from 92-year-old during ‘test’ scam, deputies say

Orange County deputies search for a man and woman accused of stealing gold rings from a 92-year-old.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man and woman stole 14 gold rings from a 92-year-old Orange County woman after knocking on her door and asking if they could “test” her jewelry, deputies said.

The theft occurred around 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 6 in south Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man asked the victim to place her rings in a dish tray, and he then poured liquid over the jewelry.

The man then asked her to get him some water and when she returned all but one of her rings were gone, sheriff’s officials said.

“The scammers told her that her gold rings dissolved because they were fake,” Detective Mondezy Lindor said in a video tweeted by OCSO. “In fact, they had stolen the jewelry.”

Sheriff’s officials shared video of the man and woman they said stole the rings.

“Every day, scammers are at work in our communities across Orange County and the nation,” Lindor said. “It’s not OK to victimize our residents, especially our elderly or vulnerable. If you do, we will come after you.”

Anyone with information about the man and woman is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.