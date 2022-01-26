‘Miya’s Law’ clears first hurdle in Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE – A proposed law named and filed in the honor of a murdered Central Florida student has cleared its first hurdle in the Florida Senate.

The Committee on Community Affairs unanimously approved Senate Bill 898 Tuesday, also known as “Miya’s Law,” which would require landlords of apartments to subject potential employees to background screenings as a condition of employment.

[TRENDING: Raising Cane’s plans to open at least 12 stores in Central Florida | Man reels in body while fishing in Florida lake | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The law is named after Miya Marcano, whose body was found in October 2021 after she disappeared from the Arden Villas apartments near the University of Central Florida, Orange County deputies said. An employee of the apartment complex, Armando Manuel Caballero, was named the prime suspect in her murder and committed suicide before he could be questioned by authorities.

Ad

When Florida Sen. Linda Stewart introduced the bill in November, she said it sought to make tenants feel safer living among apartment complex staff by ensuring workers are properly vetted.

“They won’t have to worry too much about those things because we are making a law that says this has to happen, so they should feel more confident and safer going into apartment living,” Stewart said.

The measure must pass another committee before moving on to the full State Senate.