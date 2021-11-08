Orange County Sheriff’s Office releases new details in Miya Marcano death investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released new details in 19-year-old Miya Marcano’s death investigation Monday.

Information gleaned in the previously redacted incident report includes a description of Marcano’s apartment and bedroom at the Arden Villas Apartments, where she went missing around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24, and details from her family and friends on the prime suspect in her disappearance and death, who was found dead by an apparent suicide.

New details show when a detective and a person familiar with Marcano’s apartment conducted a search of the place, located near the University of Central Florida, the bedroom window was not secure and was able to be pushed up.

Detectives observed a small piece of furniture propped up against the bedroom door, which appeared to prevent anyone from entering.

“(The person familiar with Marcano’s apartment) also remembered that Miya’s father secured her bedroom window with a lock to prevent it from fully opening and only allowing approximately 4-6 inches of room for the window to go up,” according to the report.

Upon investigating the scene in Marcano’s bedroom, deputies found a patch of dried blood on her pillow and a box cutter under her rug.

The report added Marcano’s bed was not made, a few pieces of jewelry were strewn on the floor and her teddy bear, which family and friends said she does not go anywhere without, was in the closet.

Marcano, who was reported missing after failing to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale, also had a bookbag that looked like luggage next to her desk.

Within the report, Marcano’s family and friends also provided comments on Armando Caballero, the prime suspect in her disappearance and death, who was found dead days after Marcano’s disappearance.

Marcano’s friend told deputies that Caballero had been attempting to go on a date with Marcano, but she refused, describing their relationship as “friends and nothing more.”

“Miya’s family wanted me to note that Armando has allegedly been sending Miya money via Cashapp and has confessed his love for her,” the report continues. “They claim that he has been stalking her, but I was unable to read the text messages. They also stated that they observed Armando riding around the complex while they were there for a while before he stopped.”

Marcano’s family also confronted Caballero when the missing person investigation was launched.

Marcano’s body was found at Tymber Skan Condominiums, where Caballero previously resided, days after he hanged himself.

No other information was released at this time.