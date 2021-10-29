Miya Marcano Foundation to release 1,900 butterflies in her honor at 1st fundraising event

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Miya Marcano Foundation is hosting its first fundraising event where they will release a flurry of butterflies in the 19-year-old’s honor next week.

“The Release: Fly High, Princess Miya” event will be held in South Florida at Flanagan High School’s memorial garden at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, according to a release.

[TRENDING: Mom banned from school over adult sites | Will daylight saving time ever be permanent? | Become a News 6 Insider]

The first fundraising event hosted by the Miya Marcano Foundation will be held on Nov. 5. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

[TRENDING: Mom banned from school over adult sites | Will daylight saving time ever be permanent? | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

Marcano’s parents and foundation board members will also discuss the group’s initiatives, programs, upcoming events and the bipartisan bill they are hoping to pass during Florida’s next legislation session, in addition to releasing 1,900 butterflies to represent the age Marcano was when she was killed.

“Miya’s Law is intended to positively impact over 2.8 million Florida residents and will ensure they are more safe and secure,” said Jodi Lewis, family spokesperson and the foundation’s founding board member.

Marcano’s family is working with an army of advocates, including professionals from the University of Central Florida’s Caribbean Students Association.

Marlon Hill, the family’s friend and legal consultant, also launched Miya’s Law Community Coalition, an organization collecting data from residents regarding their tenant experiences in apartments across Florida.

Ad

“Florida and the global Caribbean community rallied to ensure that the search for Miya was pursued with all available resources ... Our community is emboldened to ensure that her life is remembered for the vibrancy that she exhibited for life and that changes happen in our state and beyond in how we prioritize and protect the personal security of residents in Landlord-Tenant relationships. We intend to use our last breath of resources to gather testimony and ideas from the public to fully evaluate and advocate for changes in our laws,” Hill said in a statement.

The foundation, established by Marcano’s family following her death, focuses on supporting and providing resources to families of people who are missing and “advocating for the protection of students and our most vulnerable population,” their attorney said.

Ad

The advocacy group has already reached over 19,000 followers on social media platforms.

Click here to learn more about the Miya Marcano Foundation or the advocacy group’s findings.