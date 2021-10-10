Funeral services for Miya Marcano to be held in South Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Miya Marcano announced funeral details Sunday for the 19-year-old.

A celebration of life and funeral will be held at Cooper City Church of God Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Marcano’s body was found by authorities over one week ago in a wooded area near Tymber Skan Condominiums off South Texas Avenue where investigators said a person of interest in her death had lived at one time.

Prior to her body being found, Marcano was last seen on Friday, Sept. 24, at Arden Villas Apartments near the University of Central Florida, where she lived and worked.

Deputies suspect that the 19-year-old was killed by Arden Villas maintenance worker Armando Caballero, who had access to her home. Caballero was found dead of an apparent suicide in the days after Marcano was reported missing.

According to the family’s attorney, Marcano’s parents launched the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation to support and provide resources to families of those who are missing and “advocating for the protection of students and our most vulnerable population.”

“The ability to help other families and the opportunity to do my part to evoke change with the very systems that didn’t protect my daughter Miya, gives us some comfort. Miya always said she would change the world, and we want to ensure her legacy lives on and helps as many people as possible,” Yma Scarbriel, Miya Marcano’s mother, said in a release.

The day after Marcano was found, the family and their attorney, well-known civil rights attorney Daryl Washington, held a press conference saying they are working hold anyone responsible and accountable for her disappearance.

“We are looking at all legal remedies that’s available to the family, because It’s very clear there was some negligence in this case,” Washington said.

During a news conference Tuesday, Washington said that there are still questions to be answered in the investigation.

“We don’t know how she left that apartment complex, we don’t know whether if she was dead or alive. But we do know is there were critical hours there were lost,” he said.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation.