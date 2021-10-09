Arden Villas responds to list of demands from residents following death of Miya Marcano

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Arden Villas Apartments in Orange County responded to a list of demands from residents following the death of Miya Marcano, the missing woman who lived at the complex and was later found dead.

Deputies suspect that the 19-year-old was killed by Arden Villas maintenance worker Armando Caballero, who had access to her home. Caballero was found dead of an apparent suicide after Marcano was reported missing.

“We continue to grieve with you and the rest of our community over the tragic loss of Miya. She was a vibrant light who left us too soon,” Arden Villas said in a statement.

The apartment complex said officials received the list of demands from residents and take each demand seriously.

“The list you provided was detailed and thorough, and we take all of your suggestions into account as we continue towards our goal of keeping Arden Villas as safe and secure as possible for everyone,” Arden Villas said in a statement.

Marcano’s body was found near the Tymber Skan Condominiums off South Texas Avenue.

Marcano’s family and other residents say her death could have been prevented if there had been better security.

“We have learned this is not his first incident at the Arden Villas Apartments. There have been a number of people who have dealt with this guy on a personal basis,” said Daryl Washington, the attorney representing the Marcano family.

Thousands have already signed an online petition demanding changes at Arden Villas, including more security at the front gate, surveillance cameras throughout the complex, no unannounced maintenance visits and elimination of all master keys.

Arden Villas officials said last week that it had increased security and that all of its employees undergo a background check and training.

Arden Villas said any residents who have an issue can reach out to the apartment complex to start the process to take the next steps necessary to make things right for each person.

“We believe your demands are too important to rush. We look forward to maintaining an on-going dialogue with each of you as we collectively work towards making Arden Villas the best it possibly can be. We plan to update you regularly on the current and planned steps we are taking to those ends. We look forward to speaking further with you all,” Arden Villas said in a statement.