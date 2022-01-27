Dragons and fairies, oh my: New immersive, ‘moving story’ experience takes over Leu Gardens

ORLANDO, Fla. – Step into a world of magic and mythical creatures starting this weekend.

Dragons & Fairies will be taking over Harry P. Leu Gardens, bringing an “immersive, theatrical adventure” to Orlando starting Friday and run through March 6.

“Experience this moving story as live actors in beautiful costumes lead you on a 3/4 mile journey. Along the way, you’ll encounter large-scale lighting installations, lots of surprises and animatronic dragons. It’s a journey unlike anything you’ve ever seen,” the event’s website reads.

According to organizers, the story follows a fairy and her dragon friend who travel through the garden and meet other characters along the way, helping them “overcome their own feelings of inadequacy and continue on in their quest to bring their world together.”

Dragons & Fairies takes over Leu Gardens. (The Memoir Agency)

There will be nine animatronic dragons and an animatronic tree will be lining the main path for guests to see.

Prices vary for weekday or weekend options and children under 2 get in for free.

There will also be light food options and drinks available for purchase.

Click here to learn more or to purchase tickets.