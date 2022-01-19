IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts returns to New Smyrna Beach for 46th year

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Tens of thousands of dollars and visitors are expected to flow through New Smyrna Beach in January’s final weekend for the 46th annual IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts.

The three-day festival — set to take place from 1-5 p.m. on Jan. 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 29 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 30 — attracts over 53,000 guests and exhibitors annually for a free family event with something for everyone, organizers said. Guests are invited to Riverside Drive and Canal Street for a stroll among live entertainment, food trucks, interactive exhibits for children and the work of 237 artists on display.

[TRENDING: Student ends up as only passenger on transatlantic flight | Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

IMAGES bills itself as having one of the best “Patrons Programs” in the Southeastern U.S., with more than 250 people pre-committed to purchasing art at this year’s festival. In 2020, organizers said art sales from Patrons exceeded $200,000. At the festival, Patrons receive such perks as a cocktail lounge, preferred parking and private bathrooms. Information on becoming a Patron is available on the festival’s website.

Visitors with children will want to stop by the Creative Education tent in Riverside Park, where organizers said kids can participate in hands-on art projects. The tent — open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 30 — will sit adjacent to the Student Art Exhibit, where artwork from over 100 Volusia County students will be on display.

IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts in New Smyrna Beach (file) (Atlantic Center for the Arts)

General event parking can be found on Canal Street, Sams Avenue, Magnolia Street, Andrews Street and North Riverside Drive, according to the festival’s website. Handicapped parking for the festival will be available in the city’s Chamber of Commerce parking lot, organizers said. Find an interactive parking map by clicking here.

Ad

Those with questions about local accommodations and restaurants are asked to call the New Smyrna Beach Visitor Center at 800-541-9621. An information tent will also be set up at the corner of Canal Street and Riverside Drive, organizers said.

View the program for the event including the full schedule and rundown of vendors by clicking here.