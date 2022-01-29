Deputies investigate shooting at Hunter’s Creek shopping plaza

Deputies responded to a shooting at a Hunter’s Creek shopping plaza around 7:12 p.m. on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies responded to a shooting at a Hunter’s Creek shopping plaza around 7:12 p.m. on Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 2000 block of West Town Center Boulevard regarding a call about a fight and shots fired.

Deputies said witnesses told them the fight led to the shooting.

One man in his 20s was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the other victim is in his 30s and was found with a non-life-threatening head injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both men were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to deputies.

Investigators have not released the names of the people involved.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.