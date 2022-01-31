Jury deliberating sentencing recommendation for Orlando man who kidnapped, killed woman

ORLANDO, Fla. – A jury began deliberations Monday to decide the fate of a man convicted of killing his abducted ex-girlfriend after he stuffed her in the trunk of her car.

Last week, David Payne, 68, was found guilty of kidnapping and first-degree murder. He faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Payne was arrested in December 2015 after he kidnapped Jasmine Samuel, 25, and fatally shot her while she was in the trunk of her black Nissan Maxima.

Prior to her death, Samuel called 911 from the trunk of her car and pleaded with dispatchers for about 15 minutes before the signal was lost.

Her body was later found in her vehicle and Payne was arrested a few days later.

During a hearing Monday, jury members heard arguments from prosecutors who said there are aggravating factors that should lead jurors to recommend the death penalty.

The defense, however, urged the jury to take mitigating factors into consideration, such as Payne’s upbringing.

“He will be punished, but the question before you is should the punishment be so extreme that we take Mr. Payne’s life as well,” his defense attorney said.

The judge said deliberations could last through the afternoon and plans were made for the jury to be sequestered in a hotel if needed.