City sign vandalized with racial slur near DeLand park, police say

DELAND, Fla. – A city sign near Conrad Park in DeLand was vandalized over the weekend with a racial slur, according to police.

The DeLand Police Department said the slur was reported Sunday morning, and a man removed the lettering to give to city staff by the time officers or staff arrived to the area.

Police said they are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime and “will seek appropriate charges with the State Attorney’s Office.”

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call the department at 386-626-7400.