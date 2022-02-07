Woman struck, killed in Marion crash involving 3 vehicles on I-75, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was fatally struck in an Ocala crash involving three vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 34-year-old Ocala woman died in the crash just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the FHP investigated the early morning crash on I-75 near the southbound rest area. According to a report, the woman stepped into the northbound lanes of I-75 and was struck by the three vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the other drivers were uninjured, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.