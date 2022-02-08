Find your zen: Yoga at the Stadium returns to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium

Enjoy a yoga session at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 16.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando is bringing an event back to Camping World Stadium with a stress-free environment.

The Yoga at the Stadium event will be on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.

A local yoga instructor will lead a 60-minute session on the field.

After the yoga session, there will be a happy hour hosted by Michelob Ultra Seltzer.

General admission tickets are $10 each and tickets are free for Florida Citrus Sports members.

Guests can also pay for a Yoga Season Pass for admission to future Yoga at the Stadium events.

The event is socially distanced, but COVID-19 guidelines are subject to change beforehand, which may include face masks.

For more information, click here.