12 school districts could lose $200 million for defying ban on mask mandate

Twelve Florida districts could lose millions of dollars in state funding next year.

Statehouse education leaders call it a consequence for their decision to defy the state’s ban on mask mandates.

The 12 districts include Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Volusia Counties.

They are facing a $200 million budget loss collectively.

“Decisions have consequences we in the legislature have the obligation to hold school districts accountable that refuse to follow the laws that we’ve passed,” Republican Rep. Randy Fine said.

The state plans to “reward” the money taken from the 12 districts to the remaining 55 districts that followed the rules.

Fine said the $200 million figure is based on 1,600 administrators in the 12 counties with a salary exceeding $100,000 a year.

Andrew Spar, President of the Florida Education Association, called the move childish and mean-spirited.

Ad

“For a representative to now come and say anyone in the district who makes above a certain level of salary now has to take a pay cut because of a decision made by that school district, that’s punitive and that’s just plain wrong,” Spar said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued and executive order in July, attempting to block student mask mandates. He insisted parents should decide whether their kids wear face masks.

It was not until November 20-21 when Gov. DeSantis signed off on House Bill 1B that prohibits mandating facial coverings in schools.

“Until legislation was passed, the governor’s order was in question,” Spar said.

Fine doubled down, saying there was a law and place, and the districts broke that law.

“It doesn’t really matter what they think when there’s a state law, they will follow it,” he said.

Ad

Spar said this proposal comes at unideal time as Florida public schools are facing a massive staff shortage.

“Districts are struggling really filling all positions from administrative positions to teaching positions to custodian and bus driver positions and every position throughout the district,” he said. “We need the legislature to focus on that.”

Fine is still holding firm.

“I think it will indirectly affect them positively because those students will know those families will now know that the legislature stands with them, and those school districts will know that if they don’t follow the law, it will happen again,” Fine said.

The house appropriations committee plans to take up this proposal Wednesday morning.