2 injured in shooting found in separate locations, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were shot and found in separate locations Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said an officer was contacted by a victim at a gas station in the 400 block of John Young Parkway.

While police were helping this person, officers were alerted of another shooting victim at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Officials learned the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Fitzgerald Drive.

The two are in stable condition, according to police.

Details of the shooting or how the victim ended up at ORMC have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.