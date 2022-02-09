Seminole County firefighters get results by handing out, installing smoke detectors

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County firefighters walked door-to-door in several Casselberry neighborhoods to try and save lives.

Crews checked with homes and gave out free smoke alarms Wednesday.

News 6 was there to see some firefighters install the alarms for families who needed them.

“Smoke alarms save lives and it actually reduces the risk of dying from a fire by 50 percent just by having a smoke alarm,” Sharon Gregory, public safety specialist, said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five deadly home fires involve homes without smoke alarms or without working smoke alarms.

“A lot of times what happens is people are cooking and their smoke alarm accidentally goes off and a lot of times they take out the battery,” Gregory said.

In 2021, Seminole County firefighters handed out 3,092 free smoke alarms as part of a federal grant awarded that year to the Board of County Commissioners and the fire department.

“We like to say when you change your clocks for the time change, change your batteries and your smoke alarms,” Gregory said.