Osceola County Fair opens Friday with activities for all ages

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Families can enjoy outdoor entertainment, food, music and animals at the annual Osceola County Fair.

The fair starts Friday and will run through Feb. 20.

Adult tickets are $8 and youth tickets are $5. Children 4-years-old or younger get in free.

Friday, Feb. 11 is Senior, Veterans and First Responders Day. The fair gates open at 4 p.m. for seniors, and the carnival opens at that time as well. Active military, veterans and first-responder guests get in free with an ID or proof of service (driver’s license with veteran status, DD214, military). Seniors older than 60 can get in free with their ID.

Saturday, Feb. 12 is “Experience Kissimmee Day.” The fair and carnival will open at noon.

Sunday, Feb. 13 is “Hispanic Heritage Day.” The fair and carnival will open at noon.

Here is a glimpse of the Osceola County Fair opening weekend:

The festival will feature a petting zoo and multiple livestock events. Rabbit, hog, goat and poultry shows will take place at the Kissimmee Valley Livestock Pavilion and the small animal tent.

Keep an eye out for the Truck and Tractor Pull on Saturday and the Draft Horse pull Sunday, both at noon at the clay track.

Rosaire’s Royal Racers — A family-owned company, Rosaire’s Royal Racers will feature three different breeds of pigs at every 20-30 minute show throughout the day.

There will be a whip cracking contest at the Kenny Adhern/Family Variety Playhouse Stage on Sunday at 4:00 pm.

The Osceola Young Hearts Pageant will take place at the Event Center on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Battle of the Voices and Battle of the Bands returns at the fair’s Main Stage, where Osceola High School teams will show off their talents to compete for prizes and coveted “Battle” trophies. This will be Saturday from 12:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

There are new additions to the fair, Osceola Fair General Manager Larry Berry told News 6 via email:

AdventHealth Orlando Calm Room: This room is a quiet environment for parents and their children to get away from the flashing lights and noises of the fair, catering to those with sensory challenges. Games and activities will be available for children while parents relax.

AdventHealth Orlando Mother’s Care Center: There will be three rooms for mothers to feed their children, nurse and change diapers. This is the first fair in Florida to provide this type of facility, Berry said.

Hispanic Heritage Day, Feb. 13: Special entertainment will include strolling mariachi band Mariachi Torrez, a Metro Latino performance on the main stage and, at the end of the night, a comedy concert featuring Steven Michael Quezada from Breaking Bad.

The Fun Zone: There will be an area for an agricultural interactive experience called the “Hayloft,” as well as laser tag.

New Community Stage: On weekends (Friday through Sunday), the fair will feature local acoustic musicians. Kris Brocato will play in the opening weekend.

This year, the fair will feature twice as many strolling acts than before, including Priscilla the Dinosaur, transforming vehicles called ROBO Cars, stilt walkers and a mobile puppeteer.

For more information about the fair, click here.