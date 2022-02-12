Fire at truss manufacturing facility in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach firefighters responded to a truss manufacturing facility Friday night when an area of the business caught flames, according to city officials.

A spokesperson for the City of Ormond Beach said the fire occurred at Accu-Span Truss, a truss manufacturing site at 161 Business Center Drive.

The flames erupted under a pole barn-like structure “used for lumber storage and truss assembly,” city officials said.

An investigation by the state fire marshal is pending.

No other information is available at this time.