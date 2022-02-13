Missing 72-year-old man sought by Lake County deputies

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of a 72-year-old Altoona man.

Deputies are looking for Gregory Vincent Devon, who left his home at 19912 Rose Road in Altoona at 11 a.m. on Friday and hasn’t been heard from since.

Devon left in a silver 2018 Nissan Versa with Florida tag JTJ Z34, deputies said.

He has been diagnosed with dementia and has recently suffered a stroke. He is also on dependent on medication for diabetes, according to deputies.

Information was received that Devon was in the area of Main Street in Wildwood in Sumter County during the afternoon of February 11 and later on the same day, his tag was ran in the Gainesville area at approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies said.

Deputies are asking anyone who may come into contact with Devon to please contact their local authorities or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.